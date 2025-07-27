New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,800 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2,738.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 282,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,028 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

