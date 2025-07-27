New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,348 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 4,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,494.72. This trade represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $49.06 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

