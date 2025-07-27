New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 3,956.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 342,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 210,561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Radius Recycling by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 2.6% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 101,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $726.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.30 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

