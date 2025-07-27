New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 221,826 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Orion were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 117,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

OEC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.07. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

