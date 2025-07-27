New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,445 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harrow were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harrow by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on Harrow in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Harrow in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

