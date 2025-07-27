New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $12,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $776.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,516.56. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $1,512,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,524.55. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,699,933. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

