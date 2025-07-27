OneAscent Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of OneAscent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

