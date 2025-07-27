Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $52.28 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

