Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $20,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 221,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.48. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

