PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 13,052 SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,096,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847 in the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

