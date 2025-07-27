PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 17,423 Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.54. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Redwire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Redwire Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

