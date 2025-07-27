PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 3,292 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,628,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.