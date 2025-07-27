PFG Advisors Has $64,000 Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1,755.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 472.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

