PFG Advisors Invests $202,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $352.53 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $355.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

