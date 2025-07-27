PFG Advisors Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,118,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $220.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $224.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

