PFG Advisors Sells 1,298 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.