Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Photronics worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Photronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.72 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Garcia acquired 2,650 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,762. This represents a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,832.19. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

