Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.