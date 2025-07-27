Piper Sandler Cuts Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target to $25.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Hanover Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 205,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,889.56. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

