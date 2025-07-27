Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.8%

ServiceNow stock opened at $968.05 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,106. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

