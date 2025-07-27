Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 105,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.41%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

