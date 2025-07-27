Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,271 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 472.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

