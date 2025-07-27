Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 83,936 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,250,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.96%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

