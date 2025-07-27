Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,693 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 244,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $4,100,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

