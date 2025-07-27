Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,718 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,953,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

