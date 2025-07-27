Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,578 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.