Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

