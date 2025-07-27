Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in American States Water by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

