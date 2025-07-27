Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

