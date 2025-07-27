Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3,032.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $159.27 and a 12-month high of $197.96.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

