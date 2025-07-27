Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUCK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

