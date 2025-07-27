Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 19.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in AECOM by 52.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AECOM by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. AECOM has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

