Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

