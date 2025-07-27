Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

