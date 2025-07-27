Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

