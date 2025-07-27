Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST by 8.5% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST by 50.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.11%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

