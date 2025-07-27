Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 753,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,088,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,789,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

