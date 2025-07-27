Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

