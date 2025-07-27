Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.29 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

