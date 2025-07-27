Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.84.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. The trade was a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,121. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.