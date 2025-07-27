Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,298,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after buying an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after buying an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,912.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after buying an additional 540,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $25,706,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

