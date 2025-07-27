Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

