Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,999,000 after buying an additional 438,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $206.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

