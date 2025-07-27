Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.