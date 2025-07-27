Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 368,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

