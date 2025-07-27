Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.