Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,477,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1%

LNG opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

