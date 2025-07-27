Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 243.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $57.50 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.80. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,368 shares of company stock worth $42,410,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

