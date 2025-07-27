Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $204.42 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

