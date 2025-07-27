Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 983,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $66,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,829,000 after purchasing an additional 603,170 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $46,750,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

